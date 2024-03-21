Police Catch Suspects After Theft of Machetes, Knives

Winnipeg police caught up with multiple suspects on Wednesday following the theft of three machetes and throwing knives.

Police were called to Cabela’s on Sterling Lyon Parkway after the retailer reported the theft.

The suspects quickly fled on foot to the outlet mall across the street, where police took six individuals into custody.

Three 18” machetes and a pack of three Smith and Wesson 8” throwing knives were recovered and seized by officers.

Police learned the suspects had specifically attended the business to steal the property, mainly machetes and knives.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incidents.

A 21-year-old man, a 13-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old boy have been charged with multiple offences. They were released pending a court appearance.

Officers also arrested three female youths, aged between 15 and 16 years. One of the 15-year-old girls was detained in custody on the strength of an unendorsed warrant in her name, while the others were issued trespassing notices and released without charges.

Winnipeg man charged in 11 retail thefts

In a separate incident on the same day, police again responded to Outlet Collection Winnipeg for a report of a suspect who had allegedly stolen sunglasses.

Officers arrived to find the suspect leaving the mall with the stolen property. Police tracked the suspect on foot to the 1700 block of Taylor Avenue, where he was arrested without incident. Three pairs of sunglasses, valued at approximately $1,400, were found in the suspect’s possession.

Police were able to link the suspect to other retail thefts at the same location, as well as at Polo Park mall and St. Vital Centre. During the 11 incidents, the suspect is believed to have made off with more than $16,400 in products ranging from sunglasses to watches to clothing.

Justin Robert Cooney, 36, of Winnipeg, has been charged with multiple counts of theft under $5,000. He remains in custody.