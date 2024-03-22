Suspect Charged in Multiple Berens River Shootings: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP have charged a man after multiple shootings in the Berens River area.

Police were called to the local nursing station on March 10 for an injured 37-year-old man who had recently been shot.

Officers learned the victim had been in a vehicle with a 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, who was driving. An argument broke out and the man exited the vehicle and shot the victim. He was left on the road while the suspect and woman took off.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Winnipeg for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, officers received a report that the same suspect had attended a residence in the community. He caused a disturbance and then left and shot at the house. Three people were in the house and were uninjured, but the shots hit the walls in several rooms in the house.

Mario Semple of Berens River was arrested on March 19 and charged with 16 weapons and assault offences. He remains in custody.

Police continue to investigate.