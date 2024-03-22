Rockin’ the Fields of Minnedosa Unveils 2024 Festival Lineup

This summer’s Rockin’ the Fields music festival in Minndosa will feature throwback performances by some of rock’s biggest names.

Organizers on Friday revealed the 2024 lineup, which includes headliners Kim Mitchell, Theory of a Deadman and Econoline Crush.

Also on the ticket are Prism, Toque, Molly Hatchet, Junkhouse, and Amanda Marshall.

“We’re beyond excited to unveil this year’s lineup for Rockin’ the Fields of Minnedosa,” said festival promoter Rob Waloschuk. “With a mix of legendary acts and rising stars, RFM 2024 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of rock n roll.”

Tickets for the festival, which runs August 2-4, are on sale now at rockinthefields.ca.