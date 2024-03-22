Tyndall Man Killed in Crash Near Seddons Corner

A 20-year-old man from Tyndall, Manitoba has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 44.

RCMP say it happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Milner Ridge Road (also known as Seddons Corner).

Police were alerted Wednesday morning by a passerby that someone was deceased inside a crashed vehicle. Officers responded and located the driver, as well as the severely damaged car.

An investigation has determined the driver was travelling westbound on Highway 44 when he hit the south shoulder, overcorrected, crossed the highway, and entered the north ditch then into the bush, striking a tree. It’s believed speed was a factor in the collision.

No other occupants were in the vehicle at the time.

RCMP continue to investigate.