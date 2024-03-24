Winnipeg’s William Prince Picks Up Early JUNO Award Win

Two Manitoba musicians won big Saturday night at the 2024 JUNO Awards in Halifax.

The winners of the 53rd annual awards were announced by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) at the opening night ceremony.

Renowned Winnipeg singer-songwriter William Prince won his second Contemporary Roots Album of the Year award, this time for his latest release, Stand in the Joy. A double nominee this year, he also earned a nod for Songwriter of the Year. These were Prince’s fourth and fifth career nominations. He won Contemporary Roots Album of the Year in 2017 for Earthly Days.

Brandon-born expat James Ehnes earned his 11th JUNO Award, winning Classical Album of the Year (Solo Artist) for Nielsen: Violin Concerto, Symphony No. 4.

Artists from Manitoba garnered nominations in 10 JUNO categories this year.

The JUNO Awards broadcast live at 7 p.m. CT tonight on CBC, hosted by Nelly Furtado.

For a complete list of 2024 JUNO Awards winners, visit junoawards.ca.