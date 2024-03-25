Cats Perish in North End Winnipeg Blaze

WINNIPEG — A fire in the city’s North End Sunday night claimed the lives of two felines.

Firefighters responded to a two-and-a-half-storey multi-family residence in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue at around 6:30 p.m.

They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building, but had the fire under control roughly an hour later.

All occupants of the home safely self-evacuated and were helped to find temporary accommodation. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters completed a search of the building and located two deceased cats.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.