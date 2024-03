Canadian rockers Sum 41 are returning to Winnipeg early next year as part of their Tour of the Setting Sum tour.

The band will perform at Canada Life Centre on January 20, 2025 with guests PUP and Gob.

The tour, which is the band’s last ever, supports their upcoming final album, Heaven :x: Hell.

Tickets to the Winnipeg show go on sale Thursday, March 28 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.