Woman Killed, Others Injured in Manitoba Highway Crash

One person was killed and others injured Saturday in a head-on crash in the RM of Westlake-Gladstone.

Manitoba RCMP responded to Highway 50 at Road 99 North at around 9:30 p.m., where paramedics were already providing patient care.

Police say a southbound car crossed into the northbound lane, striking the oncoming vehicle head-on. The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 35-year-old woman from Sandy Bay First Nation, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her passenger, a 36-year-old man from Langruth, was seriously injured and transported to hospital.

The 19-year-old man driving the southbound car, from The Pas, received life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital in Winnipeg. He remains in critical condition. His two-year-old male passenger was belted into a car seat and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to local hospital and has since been released.

RCMP continue to investigate.