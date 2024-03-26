Manitoba Spring Flood Threat Remains Low, Says Province

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s flood threat remains low-to-moderate this spring across most of the province.

An updated flood outlook report was released Tuesday, showing a low risk of flooding under favourable weather conditions.

“Water levels are expected to remain below dikes and community or individual flood protection levels,” the province said. “However, the risk of flooding could change depending on future weather conditions including rate of snow melt and the timing and amount of snow and rain received between now and the spring runoff.”

The spring flooding risk is low for the Red River and its tributaries, low to moderate for the Assiniboine River and tributaries and the Interlake region including the Icelandic and Fisher rivers.

The Red River Floodway isn’t expected to be put into operation this season based on forecasted conditions.

Gradual run-off has started in some southern Manitoba basins including the Red River Valley. Levels are starting to rise along the main stem of the Red River and residents are cautioned about the impact of rising water levels as well as weak ice on the river.

The full report can be found below:

