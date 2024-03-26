Man Dies Following Two-Vehicle Crash in Selkirk

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a man died days later following a two-vehicle crash in Selkirk.

Police were on patrol the afternoon of March 18 when they came across the scene in the northbound lane on Main Street in Selkirk.

Police determined a vehicle with three occupants pulled out of a parking lot onto Main Street, colliding with a northbound vehicle travelling on the roadway.

An 86-year-old man, riding as a passenger in one of the vehicles, suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital in Winnipeg, while the 82-year-old female driver and 54-year-old male backseat passenger weren’t injured. The 17-year-old boy driving the other vehicle also wasn’t injured.

On March 21, RCMP were informed the 86-year-old man from Whitemouth had died. An autopsy has yet to be completed, however, police say it’s believed he died from injuries sustained in the collision.