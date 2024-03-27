Access Credit Union Returns $13.5M to Members

Access Credit Union is returning $13.5 million to members as part of its annual profit-sharing program.

After satisfying requirements for equity reserves, the board of directors may set aside a portion of earnings for members who have borrowed and saved at the credit union. The amount a member receives is based on interest earned on non-registered deposits and interest paid on lending products.

“We are very pleased to share our success with our members through this year’s Member Rewards payout,” said Larry Davey, president and CEO of Access Credit Union.

“Strong growth in our business, coupled with continued investments in innovative solutions and partnerships, enabled us to achieve strong financial results in 2023.”

Access Credit Union is the largest credit union in Manitoba with more than $12.3 billion in assets.