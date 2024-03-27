Manitoba Monitoring Fuel Supply as Work on Pipeline Set to Begin

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government continues to monitor the fuel supply in the province after the unplanned shutdown of the Imperial Oil pipeline south of Winnipeg.

The shutdown on March 17 occurred during “proactive pipeline inspections” that identified “integrity concerns” in a section of pipe just south of St. Adolphe, Man.

Since then, work has been underway to upgrade the offloading capacity at fuel terminals in Winnipeg and is complete at Gretna. Once complete, the terminal upgrades will increase the volume of fuel that can be transferred from rail to truck for distribution to retailers, says the province.

Some smaller, independent gas stations have seen the impacts of the disruption by either limiting the amount of fuel customers can purchase or turning off certain pumps to ration supply.

Imperial Oil is preparing the worksite south of St. Adolphe where the affected section of the pipeline will be replaced. Officials say the repairs, which is expected to take up to three months, are on schedule and provincial inspectors continue to monitor the work.

“The Manitoba government is closely monitoring the situation and is committed to taking additional action as necessary to manage and maintain the supply, distribution and affordability of fuel during the shutdown including legislative and regulatory measures,” the province said on Wednesday.

