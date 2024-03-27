RCMP Seize Drugs, Weapons in Fairford

Manitoba RCMP have charged three people after raids in the Fairford area northwest of Winnipeg.

Police descended on five separate homes in the community on March 22, where they seized more than 2.5 kgs of cocaine, numerous firearms and over $25,000 in cash.

Kyle Woodford, 32, from the RM of Woodlands, Kyle Canada, 40, from Winnipeg, and Desnee Woodford, 31, from Fairford, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and numerous firearm-related charges.

All three remain custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.