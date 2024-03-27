Manitoba Park Reservations Opening April 8

WINNIPEG — Seasonal camping reservations for Manitoba’s provincial parks will open on April 8.

Reservations will be staggered over five days to accommodate demand. The province advises those making online reservations to check their user accounts and passwords prior to the opening days and review reservation rules.

The Parks Reservation Service will open at 7 a.m. online and by phone at (204) 948-3333 (in Winnipeg) or 1-888-482-2267 (toll-free).

Walk-in reservations and in-person payment arrangements can also be made at 1181 Portage Ave. in Winnipeg and will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning April 8.

Annual park vehicle permits for 2024-25 are available for purchase online as well as at retail outlets or provincial park offices.