Royal Manitoba Winter Fair Receives $20K from Province, Feds

Brandon’s Royal Manitoba Winter Fair is receiving financial support from the provincial and federal governments.

A combined $20,000 was announced Wednesday to the Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba for a one-year sponsorship of the fair.

The Royal Manitoba Winter Fair is one of Canada’s largest agricultural events, showcasing the Manitoba Cup, livestock shows and sales, more than 300 commercial and agricultural exhibits, the Royal Farm Yard and other events.

“This event gives students and young people a hands-on agricultural experience and celebrates the vitally important contributions that our producers make to our rural communities and the economy,” said Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay, in a statement.

The Royal Manitoba Winter Fair runs March 25-30. Tickets are available online.