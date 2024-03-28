Manitoba Government Says New Minor Illness Clinic First of Many

By The Canadian Press

BRANDON, Man. — The Manitoba government has announced a new minor injury and illness clinic, slated to open in Brandon in September.

The province says the clinic is part of a new $17-million plan to open similar clinics across Manitoba and reduce the demand on hospital emergency departments.

Premier Wab Kinew says details will be released in the provincial budget on Tuesday.

The Brandon clinic is to be staffed by physicians, nurse practitioners and nurses, and operate 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

The New Democrats promised during last year’s election campaign to open clinics, hire more health-care workers and reduce wait times.

Other health promises that may be fulfilled in the budget include free prescription birth control and more hours of direct care for seniors in personal care homes.