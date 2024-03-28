Easter Weekend Hours: What’s Open and Closed in Winnipeg

Here’s a rundown of what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule for Good Friday (March 29) and Easter Monday (April 1) in Winnipeg.

Civic Offices

Closed on Friday, March 29 and Monday, April 1, 2024.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — Open on Friday, March 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Sunday, March 31

Grant Park — Closed on Friday, March 29 and Sunday, March 31

St. Vital Centre — Open on Friday, March 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Sunday, March 31

Polo Park — Open on Friday, March 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Sunday, March 31

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — Open on Friday, March 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Sunday, March 31

Manitoba Liquor Marts

All Manitoba Liquor Marts will be open for reduced hours on Friday, March 29 and Sunday, March 31. For specific store hours throughout the weekend, visit liquormarts.ca/hours.

Attractions

Manitoba Museum — Open on Friday, March 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. but closed on Easter Monday.

Assiniboine Park Zoo — Open daily all weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Winnipeg Art Gallery — Closed on Friday, March 29 and Easter Monday. The WAG will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 31.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 29 and Sunday, March 31, but closed Easter Monday.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Friday and Monday as their collection day.

Winnipeg Transit

On Friday, March 29, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Indoor Pools

Date Hours Friday, March 29 All pools are closed, with the exception of: Pan Am Pool: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Margaret Grant: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, March 30 Regular operating hours Sunday, March 31 Regular operating hours, with all sites closing at 4 p.m. Monday, April 1 All pools are closed, with the exception of: Pan Am Pool: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Margaret Grant: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Library branches will be closed on Friday, March 29. Regular operating hours are in effect on Saturday, March 30. All branches are closed on Sunday, March 31.

On Monday, April 1, the following branches will open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.:

Millennium

Bill and Helen Norrie

Henderson

Louis Riel

Pembina Trail

St. James-Assiniboia

West Kildonan

Fitness & Leisure Centres

Date Hours Friday, March 29 All fitness and leisure centres are closed, with the exception of: Pan Am Pool: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, March 30 Regular operating hours Sunday, March 31 Regular operating hours, with all sites closing at 4 p.m. Monday, April 1 All fitness and leisure centres are closed, with the exception of: Pan Am Pool: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Animal Services

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Friday, March 29 and Monday, April 1. It will be open regular business hours on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31, from noon until 5 p.m.

Cemeteries

Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries will remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; however, the Administration Office at Brookside Cemetery will be closed as of Friday, March 29, reopening on Tuesday, April 2.