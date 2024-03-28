Romanticize Over Manitoba Opera’s 2024-25 Season

Love is in the air as the Manitoba Opera introduces two new performances for the 2024-25 season.

It all starts with the Donizetti comedy “The Elixir of Love” on October 26, 30, and November 1.

The timeless tale of love and loss, Puccini’s “La Bohème” will close the season on April 5, 9, and 11, 2025.

“We have two lovely vintages on the list, so I invite you to join us in uncorking a season of delicious opera next year,” said Larry Desrochers, general director & CEO.

“First off, we have The Elixir of Love, a sparkling champagne of an opera, effervescent with charm and laughter. If The Elixir of Love is champagne, then La Bohème is surely a rich and velvety red, swirling with passion and pathos.”

Tickets are currently available by subscription only. Single tickets will go on sale in early summer.

All performances take place at the Centennial Concert Hall.

For full details on the 2024-25 Manitoba Opera season, visit mbopera.ca.