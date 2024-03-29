Brandon University Faculty Ratifies New Collective Agreement

Faculty at Brandon University have ratified a new four-year collective agreement with their employer.

The renewed deal covers April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2027 and was approved by the BU Board of Governors earlier this week. The multi-day ratification vote that concluded with 95% voting in favour of the deal.

“I am pleased we have reached a deal that’s fair for everyone and that recognizes the hard work and value that members of the BU Faculty Association bring to the university every day, through their research, teaching, service, and student supports,” said BU president Dr. David Docherty.

Faculty will see general wage increases of 2.5%, 2.75%, 3%, 3% across each of the years, with additional scale adjustments of 0.5% in each of the four years, a step adjustment and scale progression, including a new maximum step in year two, plus a general lump sum amount of $1,800 for full-time members and $900 for part-time members.