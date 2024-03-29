Norway House to See $21.5M in Infrastructure Upgrades

The Manitoba government is spending $21.5 million to upgrade provincial roads in the Norway House region.

The proposed project will focus on repaving approximately 30 kilometres of roads that pass through and connect both Norway House Cree Nation and the Norway House community. The project also includes the restoration of Provincial Road 373.

“We’re upgrading and restoring the roads connecting communities to each other and the local airport,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Lisa Naylor.

“This will make it easier and safer for people to get around the Norway House region. As we prioritize vital infrastructure across the province, we’re collaborating with First Nations in the spirit of reconciliation, community well-being and economic growth.”

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure is also advancing a joint cost-shared feasibility study with the federal government to replace the nearby Sea Falls Ferry with a permanent bridge.