CONTEST: Win Tickets to Manitoba Opera’s ‘Carmen’

Manitoba Opera is about to present its latest production of “Carmen,” running April 13, 17 and 19 at the Centennial Concert Hall.

Carmen is considered the most popular opera of all time, brimming with very recognizable music including Carmen’s smoky Habanera, Don José’s Flower Song, and the rousing Toreador Song.

Tickets to Carmen are available on the Manitoba Opera website or at the Centennial Concert Hall box office.

