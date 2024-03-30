Senators Win Fifth Straight by Beating Jets 3-2

By Jim Bender, The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Brady Tkachuk scored the winning goal on the power play with 1:45 left in the game to give the Ottawa Senators a 3-2 victory over Winnipeg, sending the Jets deeper into their misery.

With Brenden Dillon in the penalty box for high-sticking, Tkachuk took a pass from Tim Stutzle and fired the puck, which deflected into the net past Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. Jake Sanderson also assisted.

“Great keep by (Sanderson) and a great pass by Timmy,” Tkachuk said. “I was just trying to stay open and I think Drake (Batherson) was tying up the net-front defence. So, everybody contributed. (Jakob Chychrun) also had a part keeping it in, too. It’s great that everybody had a part in a big moment in a game like that.”

Ridly Greig and Boris Katchouk also scored for the Senators.

Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers replied for Winnipeg.

Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves for Ottawa (33-36-4). He made a desperate diving save on a shot by Scheifele that was heading toward his empty net late in the game.

“It’s fun to battle with the guys in the last minutes there,” Korpisalo said. “And finding a way to win, it’s even better. We are having fun, for sure.

“I feel good. As a whole team, we are on top of the league right now. And obviously, it helps everybody, individually.”

The Senators extended their winning streak to five games.

“We’re not winning that game if not for Korpi and those big saves,” Tkachuk said.

“I think it’s just the little things that everyone’s been doing, and you see the results that we’ve had,” Tkachuk said. “We’ve got to keep building, keep finishing strong and keep building on our momentum. … It’s been fun. We’ve got to keep building, keep working and hopefully, this is one of many down the stretch and in the future.”

Hellebuyck stopped 24 of 27 shots for Winnipeg (44-24-6) before their fourth straight sellout of 15,225 fans at Canada Life Centre. It was Winnipeg’s sixth consecutive loss.

“That’s how fine this game is,” said Scheifele, who had tied the game 2-2 on the power play midway through the third period. “Just little things that matter, especially at this time of the season. They put the pressure on all game long. (Hellebuyck) made some good saves. I wish we pushed a few more past them.”

It was the third game of a five-game homestand for Winnipeg.

“We certainly need more from certain players, we do. Every team does,” said frustrated Jets coach Rick Bowness. “When you’re going through a (slide) like this, you just need more from everybody and we’re going to get that.

“We’re going to have to (have) a little bit more desperation from the start of the game and on. Again, we’re just finding ways (to lose). You take a late penalty, those things hurt you. We’re finding ways to lose games. We’ll get going again. We’ll find ways to win games.”

Greig had taken advantage of some superb forechecking by Tkachuk when he grabbed a loose puck and put it in the net behind a fallen Hellebuyck to give Ottawa a 2-1 lead in the second period.

The Senators had tied the game at 1-1 when Katchouk converted a 4-on-1 into the open side of the net, thanks to a perfect pass from Erik Brannstrom. Mark Kastelic also had a helper.

The Jets opened the scoring just 1:58 into the second period as Ehlers pounced on a Sean Monahan rebound while on Korpisalo’s doorstep. Dylan DeMelo also assisted.

