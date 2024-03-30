Winnipeg Woman Charged in Child’s 2022 Death

Winnipeg police have charged a woman 15 months after the death of her child.

On December 29, 2022, a woman called 911 after her child had become unresponsive at her residence in the 300 block of Sherbrook Street.

A family member provided emergency medical care until paramedics arrived. The child, identified as one-year-old Romeo Stewart, was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.

An autopsy later determined high levels of fentanyl and carfentanyl intoxication in the child’s system, which Romeo was exposed to within the residence.

On Friday of this week, the 33-year-old mother attended police headquarters and was arrested on a charge of failing to provide the necessities of life.

She was released to appear in court at a later date.