Winnipeg firefighters responded to a blaze in the 1400 block of Bannatyne Avenue West early Sunday.

Crews were called out just before 6:30 a.m. for a fire in a one-and-a-half-storey house.

They found heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure upon arrival. The scene was deemed under control by 7:40 a.m.

Firefighters searched the building and no occupants were found. No injuries were reported.

Damage estimates aren’t available and the cause remains under investigation.