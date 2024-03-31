Winnipeg Gas Bar Robbed at Knifepoint: Police

Winnipeg police have arrested two people after a gas bar was robbed at knifepoint on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Ness Avenue at around 7:15 a.m. after a man and woman reportedly held up the business.

They made off with an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency and tobacco products. Two employees were uninjured during the robbery.

Police identified both suspects and located them in the 500 block of Richmond Street on Friday.

Investigators recovered the stolen property and a large knife believed to have been used in the robbery. A 2010 Ford F-150 was also seized as part of the investigation.

A 52-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, both of Winnipeg, are facing robbery charges and were released to appear in court.