Two People Rescued After Falling Through Ice on Lake Winnipeg

Manitoba RCMP rescued two people last weekend who had fallen through the ice of Lake Winnipeg while in their vehicle.

Officers from the Selkirk detachment were called out at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday for two people stranded on the lake.

Police were able to speak to the people via cell phone and had them watch for the emergency lights of the RCMP vehicle to locate them. The pair carefully walked towards officers as the ice was too thin around them for police to drive to their location. They were both physically uninjured and transported to Selkirk.

A 41-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman from Ste. Anne, Manitoba had been travelling on Lake Winnipeg in their SUV to their regular ice fishing spot. That’s when their vehicle suddenly went through the thin ice.

“We want to remind everyone that with warming temperatures and uncertain ice thickness, it is not safe to be out on the ice at this time, especially not in a vehicle,” said Corporal Chris Kabernick of the Selkirk area RCMP.

“Not only are you putting your own life in danger, but the lives of the first responders who come to assist you. Stay off the ice.”

A tow company recovered the vehicle.