Manitoba Extending Gas Tax Holiday Until September

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is extending the gas tax holiday for another three months.

Premier Wab Kinew made the announcement Tuesday morning during an interview with CTV.

The fuel tax break, which began on January 1, removes the 14-cent provincial tax on gas. It was initially set to end on June 30, but will now be in place until at least September 30.

The tax break extension comes days after the federal government raised the carbon tax by 23 percent, which adds another 3.3 cents per litre to the price of gasoline at the pumps.

The provincial NDP government will release their first budget later today.

It’s expected to include rebates on electric vehicles, a bigger tax credit for fertility treatments, and free prescription birth control.