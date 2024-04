American rapper and actor Snoop Dogg is coming to Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre this spring.

The stop along the Cali to Canada Tour on June 17 will include guests DJ Quik, Warren G and New York DJ and producer DJ Green Lantern.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. An AMEX presale will begin on Thursday, April 4.