Pedestrian Killed in Crash with Truck in Gods Lake Narrows

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Gods Lake Narrows last week.

Mounties say it happened on Wasahak Road the night of March 28 when a commercial water truck hit a 23-year-old man from the community.

According to police, a 31-year-old Gods Lake Narrows woman was driving the truck when it collided with a man lying on the road. The driver stopped and immediately contacted police.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No further information is available.