Goldeyes Sign Infielder Ramon Bramasco

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed infielder Ramon Bramasco for the 2024 season.

The California native spent the past two seasons with the Cancun-based Tigres de Quintana Roo of the Mexican League.

The 26-year-old appeared in 78 contests for the Tigres in 2023, compiling a .222 batting average with four doubles, two home runs, and 22 runs batted in.

“Ramon is a player we became aware of very recently. We were looking for someone to fill the utility role and we think we found a good fit with Ramon,” said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins.

“I like that he can play anywhere in the infield and make spot starts in the outfield when needed. We’re definitely excited to have him join us.”

Winnipeg now has 17 players under contract for the 2024 season.