Down With Webster to Headline Super-Spike Volleyball Tournament

WINNIPEG — An annual summer volleyball tournament is returning with a set of headlining musical acts.

Super-Spike runs July 19-20 at Maple Grove Rugby Park and will feature Canadian rockers Down With Webster.

Local Manitoba acts hitting the stage include Neighbour Andy, the JD Edwards Band, Men in Kilts, The Dust Rhinos, Daniel Desorcy, UpCycle, Always Dale and multiple DJs.

Registration for Western Canada’s largest outdoor volleyball tournament is open now until June 9 for $54 per person. Last year’s tournament sold out with 330 teams participating but has been expanded for 2024 to accommodate up to 350 teams. All Super-Spike tournament participants receive free access to the concert series and on-site festivities.

Early bird weekend passes for non-tournament participants are also on sale now and can be purchased for only $29 at superspike.ca. After June 9, they will go up to the regular price of $39.

Proceeds from the event, which is now in its 21st year, go to support Volleyball Manitoba and its grassroots programs. More than $1.3 million has been raised to date for local non-profits.