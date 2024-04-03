Police Arrest Teens Related to Winnipeg Arsons

Winnipeg police have arrested three teens after two vacant homes were set on fire earlier this year.

Firefighters were called to the 500 block of Balmoral Street on February 7, where a serious fire engulfed both residences.

Both properties were destroyed, and the fire was determined to be set on purpose.

On April 1, Winnipeg police arrested two boys, aged 13 and 16, as well as a 15-year-old girl.

They are all facing arson-related charges and were released into adult custody.

Nobody was injured during the fires.