Man Injured in Assault at Winnipeg Burger King

Winnipeg police say an assault at a local Burger King on Tuesday sent a man to hospital in critical condition.

Officers were called to the restaurant at 244 Osborne Street at around 10 a.m. for a serious assault.

They located a 45-year-old man who had sustained a serious upper body injury. The suspect, who is known to the victim, fled the area before police arrived.

The victim was later upgraded to stable condition in hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (204) 786-TIPS.