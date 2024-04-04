Goldeyes Sign Outfielder Roby Enriquez

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed outfielder Roby Enriquez for the 2024 season.

The 27-year-old spent the last two seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ system, reaching the Class-AA level with the Texas League’s Amarillo Sod Poodles in 2022 and 2023. In 136 games in Arizona’s chain, Enriquez hit .290 with 27 doubles, eight home runs, and 65 runs batted in.

“I was made aware of Roby last season while I was with Cleburne and unfortunately, I didn’t have the roster space to pursue him at the time but I am glad I had that opportunity this off season,” said Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins.

“He’s got a lot of good baseball ahead of him and it is clear we just signed a very good hitter. He has put up very respectable numbers at the Double A level and we expect that to carry over for us this season.”

Winnipeg now has 18 players under contract for the 2024 season.