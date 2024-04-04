Charges Laid in Stabbing at Winnipeg Burger King

Winnipeg police have laid charges in a stabbing at a local Burger King restaurant.

Police were called to the scene Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Osborne Street, where a 45-year-old man was seriously assaulted in the upper body. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

The suspect, who was known to the victim, fled the area before police arrived.

Officers identified a suspect and arrested Ethan Joseph Muswagon, 25, on Osborne Street Wednesday afternoon.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order and failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking.

Muswagon remains in custody.