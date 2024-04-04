Two Sent to Hospital in Winnipeg Townhouse Fire

WINNIPEG — Two people were sent to hospital late Wednesday after a fire on Tyndall Avenue.

Winnipeg firefighters responded to the two-storey townhouse just before 11:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the building.

Some residents self-evacuated before crews arrived, while firefighters helped others out. Paramedics on scene assessed four people. One person was transported to hospital in unstable condition and one person was transported in stable condition.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says most of the damage was contained to the suite where the fire started.

No damage estimates are available and the cause remains under investigation.