Winnipeg Man Wins Grand Prize in Mega Million Choices Lottery

A Winnipeg man is the big winner in the annual St. Boniface Hospital Foundation Mega Million Choices Lottery.

Peter Dyck was drawn as the grand prize winner this week, giving him the difficult choice of choosing from six grand prize options, including five $1.5 million home packages, or $1.25 million tax-free cash.

The 50/50 draw totalled $1.49 million this year and was won by Andrew Fagan of Winnipeg, who will take home $749,340.

“Once again, Manitobans showed how much they care about health care and especially St. Boniface Hospital,” said Karen Fowler, president and CEO, St. Boniface Hospital Foundation.

“Your support of the 2024 Mega Million Choices Lottery raised over $2.4 million for outstanding compassionate patient care and innovative medical research. Thank you for making amazing things happen at St. B!”

Funds from the lottery support vital capital expansions at St. Boniface Hospital, giving medical professionals access to the latest technology and high-quality medical equipment.

A complete list of winners can be viewed online at stbmegamillionchoices.ca and on Facebook.