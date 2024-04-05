Women’s Addictions Centre Finds Home at Victoria Hospital

WINNIPEG — A new women’s addiction recovery centre will be housed on the grounds of the Victoria General Hospital.

The Bruce Oake Memorial Foundation announced Friday that the Anne Oake Family Recovery Centre will be located on the south Winnipeg property.

The news was shared as the foundation also launched its capital campaign in support of the centre, which is receiving partial funding from the provincial government.

“Anne’s passion, kindness, and love for those suffering from addiction have led our family to this point, and knowing her memory will be alive forever through the work she was most proud of warms all of our hearts,” said Scott Oake, Anne’s widower.

Anne passed away in 2021 at the age of 65 from autoimmune liver disease.

The new recovery centre will be the second for the foundation, which opened the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre for men in St. James in May 2021. That centre was named after Scott and Anne Oake’s late son Bruce, who died in 2011 at the age of 26.

The foundation’s capital campaign is being co-chaired by former Manitoba premier Gary Doer, Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrisey and philanthropist Bonnie Buhler.