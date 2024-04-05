Manitoba Using New Measures to Tackle Organized Crime, Drug Traffickers

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government introduced two new bills Friday to crack down on organized crime in the province.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe says the new unexplained wealth act and body armour and fortified vehicle control amendment act, will help keep communities safe.

The first measure would allow law enforcement to crack down on drug traffickers and other organized crime groups who profit from crime by requiring corporations to disclose their beneficial owners to law enforcement and other tax and regulatory bodies including Manitoba’s Criminal Property Forfeiture Branch.

The body armour and fortified vehicle control amendment act would make it easier for law enforcement to seize vehicles with aftermarket changes that are being used by organized crime to move money, drugs and firearms across the province and country. The legislation would prohibit the use of aftermarket hidden compartments in vehicles.

“We’re giving police more tools to go after people who get rich off the drug crisis and making it easier to launch investigations into criminal organizations,” said Wiebe. “The action we’re taking today is a direct response to our commitment to Manitobans to get tough on crime and the causes of crime.”