New Health-Care Centre Planned for Portage Place Redevelopment

WINNIPEG — A long-discussed vision to redevelop Portage Place is moving forward with plans for a new downtown health-care centre.

Plans were unveiled Friday by True North Real Estate Development and the province to create the Health-Care Centre of Excellence — a 300,000-sq.-ft, 12-storey anchor tenant in the city’s downtown.

“This project will transform our downtown community, and it will also transform how thousands of Manitobans get the care they need,” said Health, Seniors and Long-Term Care Uzoma Asagwara.

“We are thrilled to work in partnership with health-care professionals and True North and Southern Chiefs’ Organization to realize the ambitious vision of this project and make the investments we need to fix health care in our province.”

Both the province and TNRED signed a letter of intent regarding a 35-year lease agreement on the project.

Premier Wab Kinew says the redevelopment will make it easier to see a doctor or get specialist care.

Key services will include a primary-care clinic, mental health and addictions support services, and additional renal dialysis capacity, as well as an expansion of Pan Am Clinic.

“By integrating essential health care services with a diverse array of housing options, we’re making downtown more livable and welcoming for everyone,” added Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham.

Construction on the Health-Care Centre of Excellence is planned to begin in 2025, with a target for completion of construction in 2028.

Watch Friday’s announcement: