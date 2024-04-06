Home » News » Employee Injured in Winnipeg Retail Robbery

Employee Injured in Winnipeg Retail Robbery

April 6, 2024 1:01 PM | News


A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

Winnipeg police say an employee of a local sporting goods store was injured Friday trying to stop a theft.

Police were called to the 500 block of Sterling Lyon Parkway at around 3:30 p.m. after a man allegedly stole an item and ran out.

An employee followed the suspect before a confrontation erupted, resulting in the man taking out a knife. The 31-year-old male employee sustained minor injuries.

Police located the suspect in the area and arrested him. They also seized a weapon and recovered the stolen property.

Deacon James Houle, 21, has been charged with several offences, including possession of a break-in tool, contrary to the conditions of a previous release order.

He remains in custody.


