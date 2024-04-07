Temporary Fire Paramedic Station Opening in Waverley West

WINNIPEG — Residents living in the city’s ever-growing Waverley West area will have access to a temporary fire paramedic station by the fall.

Waverley West Councillor Janice Lukes says the portable station is being constructed this summer at 130 Eaglewood Drive in the Prairie Pointe neighbourhood.

The topic of lack of immediate emergency response services in the area has been the focus of discussion for years. Anyone who calls 911 for a fire or medical emergency is currently serviced by either Station 22 (1567 Waverley Street) or Station 23 (880 Dalhousie Drive).

As of 2020, Waverley West had a total population of 56,085 people, an increase of 11,171 from 2016. For comparison, the city of Brandon had a population of 51,313 as of 2021.

“This portable building is under construction and will be shipped to the site by late summer and put into action,” Lukes said on social media. “Currently fire paramedic staff are working out of the Waverley site to serve Waverley West but will move into the portable late fall.”

The temporary site will be used for two years until a permanent fire hall opens in 2026. Construction will begin next year.

Lukes says when the temporary station is moved off-site, the city will construct a small maintenance yard at the location. The facility will have public washrooms and a public water fountain.

The $12.2 million permanent station will be co-located with the South Winnipeg Recreation Complex at the corner of Bison Drive and Ruth Crossing.

“I will say I’m very pleased all sites and funding have been secured since I became councillor,” Lukes added.