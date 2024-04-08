Home » Entertainment » Billy Idol Bringing ‘Rebel Yell’ Tour to Winnipeg

Billy Idol Bringing ‘Rebel Yell’ Tour to Winnipeg

April 8, 2024 9:21 AM | Entertainment


Billy Idol

It’s a nice day for a… Billy Idol concert announcement.

The iconic singer-songwriter is bringing his Rebel Yell tour to Canada this summer, including a stop in Winnipeg.

Idol will perform at Canada Life Centre on August 6.

Joining Idol is his longtime backing band, including his lead guitarist and collaborator of over 40 years, Steve Stevens. Canada’s Walk Of Fame inductees Platinum Blonde will appear as special guest across all stops.

Tickets for the Winnipeg show go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Presales begin Tuesday and Wednesday morning, respectively, at 10 a.m.


