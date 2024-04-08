HSC Winnipeg to See 50 Additional Patient Beds

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is adding 50 new beds at Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg by the end of this year.

Premier Wab Kinew and Health, Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Uzoma Asagwara made the announcement Monday.

The 35 medicine, 10 psychiatric and five surgical beds are being included as part of the province’s 2024 budget.

“These beds will reduce overcrowding in HSC’s emergency department, meaning less time spent in the waiting room,” said Kinew. “It’s going to help less acute patients, like seniors waiting to get into long-term care, get the care they need. Our budget delivers on our commitment to rebuild health care with a focus on staffing up the system after years of cuts. These beds will help make a difference.”

Grace Hospital is in the process of opening 31 new medical and surgical beds including 10 as part of a new family medicine program being established. Another 36 acute care beds at St. Boniface Hospital will open in phases beginning later this spring, according to the province.