Goldeyes Re-Sign Starting Pitcher Joey Matulovich

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have re-signed right-handed starting pitcher Joey Matulovich for the 2024 season.

Matulovich joined the Goldeyes during the first week of the 2023 campaign and finished the season with a 5-9 record and a 3.93 earned run average in 20 starts. His 121 strikeouts were just three shy of the league lead, and he ranked fifth with 116.2 innings pitched.

The 27-year-old California native was originally drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 20th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of the University of California.

“We’re very excited to get Joey back in a Goldeyes uniform. It was a long process, but he is looking forward to getting back to Winnipeg and having a great season,” said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins.

“He was one of the best pitchers in the league last year and I don’t anticipate that will change this season. I already felt good about our rotation and Joey makes it that much better.”

Winnipeg now has 19 players under contract for the 2024 season.