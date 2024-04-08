Blue Bombers, Access Credit Union Team Up for Jersey Patch

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers‘ jerseys will have a new corporate partner for the 2024 CFL season.

The team has announced a partnership with Access Credit Union as a new jersey patch logo partner in a five-year sponsorship, along with in-stadium branding.

“We are thrilled to welcome Access Credit Union in a long-term partnership between two organizations with parallel visions and goals,” said Wade Miller, Winnipeg Football Club president and CEO.

“We are committed to striving for excellence and enhancing the fan experience, and we’ve seen that reflected in the Access Credit Union group.”

As the exclusive financial institution of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Access Credit Union plans to offer more exclusive benefits for fans, like a new Winnipeg Blue Bombers debit card that offers savings on purchases at the Bomber Store and exclusive game day opportunities like a VIP entrance and pre-game sideline experience.

“The partnership with the Bombers will help us further our financial literacy education within our communities and continue to build on our community initiatives by finding new ways to bring people together and provide value to our members,” added Larry Davey, president and CEO of Access Credit Union.

Disclaimer: Access Credit Union is an advertising partner of ChrisD.ca.