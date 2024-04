Golf season is almost here at city-run Winnipeg golf courses.

Beginning Friday, April 12, Crescent Drive, Kildonan Park, and Windsor Park golf courses will be open to the public.

Tee time reservations open Tuesday at 9 a.m. and can be made online or by phoning the pro shops or 311.

The city will be offering spring rates on green fees until Friday, April 26.

According to the city, golf courses are opening 15 days earlier this year due to mild weather.