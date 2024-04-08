Former Winnipeg Gym Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault

Winnipeg police have charged a former physical education teacher after she allegedly sexually exploited a student.

Police said on Monday they were alerted in February about a sexually exploitative relationship between the teacher and a former student at Collège Béliveau.

Police say the student, a female under 18, was groomed by the accused who gained her trust. The accused engaged in inappropriate physical and sexual contact with the victim on school trips and on occasion in the city, according to police.

Although the offences began while the girl was still a student, the coercion and abuse continued after she no longer attended this school, say police.

Amanda Rachelle Sherrett, 41, of Winnipeg, was charged on March 29 with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication.

She was released from custody on conditions.

Anyone with further information or who wishes to speak to an investigator is asked to call police at (204) 986-3296.