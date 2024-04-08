Home » News » WestJet Enhances Winnipeg Flights to Montreal and Ottawa, Introduces Nashville Routes

WestJet Enhances Winnipeg Flights to Montreal and Ottawa, Introduces Nashville Routes

April 8, 2024 11:22 AM | News


WestJet

WestJet announces new direct routes out of Winnipeg at James Richardson International Airport on Monday, April 8, 2024. (CNW GROUP / WESTJET)

WINNIPEG — WestJet announced Monday its plans to introduce daily year-round flights from Winnipeg to Montreal, along with an increase in flights to Ottawa and seasonal flights to Nashville.

The enhanced service to Montreal and Ottawa will take off on June 3. Additionally, seasonal flights to Nashville, operating twice weekly, are slated to begin on September 16, marking the airline’s seventh direct international connection from Winnipeg.

“Strong air connectivity unlocks a world of opportunities for all those who live and work in Manitoba, allowing them to embark on bold journeys while growing their roots at home,” said Nick Hays, Winnipeg Airports Authority president and CEO.

“We’re greatly appreciative of WestJet’s unwavering commitment to our community. Their continued growth at YWG and eagerness to work with us to launch new routes not only underscore the strength of our longstanding partnership but also exemplify our shared dedication to enhancing the region’s economic and social wellbeing.”


