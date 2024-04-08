Hair Straightener to Blame in One of Two Weekend Fires

WINNIPEG — A hair straightener is being blamed in one of two fires over the weekend.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a one-and-a-half-storey house in the 100 block of Andrews Street on Saturday night.

Everyone inside was able to make it out safely before crews arrived on scene just before 11 p.m.

Preliminary observations suggest the fire was accidental, caused by an electrical hair straightener being placed in close proximity to combustible materials.

Damage estimates aren’t available and no injuries were reported.

Shortly before that, crews responded to a blaze at the city’s Fort Rouge transit garage on Osborne Street.

Firefighters arrived to find one parked bus on fire within the garage. It was quickly extinguished and the area was ventilated.

The cause remains under investigation, but officials say the preliminary cause doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

No injuries were reported.